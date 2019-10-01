|
JANICE RAE EILERS Anamosa Janice Rae Eilers, 77, of Anamosa, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, after an extended illness. Janice was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Anamosa. The eldest child of Raymond and Ora Mae (Andrews) Plueger, she grew up in Center Junction, Iowa, until her family moved to a farm outside of Anamosa, from where she graduated in 1960. On Sept. 24, 1960, Janice married Edward Eilers at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They were married 59 years, always living in Anamosa, where they raised their family. Through the years, Janice worked at Doerr Electric, drove a school bus for Anamosa community schools, and then went to work at Georgia Pacific, from which she retired in 2006. Janice loved to cook and always was trying new recipes. She hosted Sunday dinners for years, and anyone was welcome. She always made enough, for no one ever left hungry! Janice and Ed would take trips to Las Vegas, and they liked to play bingo. Left to honor Janice's memory are her loving husband, Ed; daughters, Tracy Heiken of Monticello and Carrie (Rusty) Newhard of Center Junction; son, Eric (Krista) Eilers of Monticello; four grandchildren, Katie Kraus, Kellie Stoops, Mason Newhard and Natalie Newhard; four great-grandchildren, Aspen, River and Silas Kraus and Saylor Stoops; two siblings, Gene Pleuger and Jolene (Kim) Zirkelbach; two brothers-in-law, Robert Johnson and Galen Eilers; and sister-in-law, Joan (John) Schneiter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ora Mae Plueger; her stepmother, Edna Plueger; sister, Mary Johnson; in-laws, Paul and Hannah Eilers; three brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law. The family would like to thank the staff at Jones Regional, Anamosa Care Center, Above and Beyond Hospice and the Infusion Center (Julie and Pip) for their care and kindness for Jan. Per Jan's wishes, there will be no services. Iowa Cremation has assisted the family.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019