Janice Olson
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Janice Elaine "Jan" Olson


1946 - 2019
Janice Elaine "Jan" Olson Obituary
JANICE "JAN" ELAINE OLSON Atkins Janice "Jan" Elaine Olson, 73, of Atkins, passed away Oct. 12, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Friends may visit with family from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at Teahen Funeral Home. Jan was born Jan. 2, 1946, in Mount Ayr, the daughter of Roland and Ruth Hathaway Evans. She graduated from Mount Ayr High School in 1964 and beauty school in Des Moines in 1965. She married Larry Olson on April 3, 1971, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Jan is survived by her husband, Larry; two daughters, Stephanie Olson and Melissa (Chris) Olson, both of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Taylor and Jacob of Evanston, Ill., and Alexi of Cedar Rapids; two brothers, Robert (Phyllis) Evans of Mesa, Ariz., and Lyndon (Sherri) Evans of Storm Lake; two sisters, Kathy (John) Watts of Colbert, Wash., and Vicki Wyman of Cherokee; and many nieces and nephews. Jan is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard and John Evans; and two sisters, Shirley Saltzman and Beverly Anderson. Jan retired in 2008 after spending most of her career in management at Merchants National Bank and purchasing at Banks of Iowa Computer Services. Jan was a devoted wife, mom and grandma and Larry's best friend. When asked what one word represented Jan's life, the word was always family. She loved her grandchildren more than anything, was always involved and attended all of their activities. She treasured family dinners, going to movies, casinos and traveling. She found joy in helping and taking care of others, taking the scenic route in life, and was always known as the problem solver with her keen and engineering mind. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the for lung cancer research. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
