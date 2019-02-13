Services Cedar Memorial 4200 First Avenue NE Cedar Rapids , IA 52402 319-393-8000 Resources More Obituaries for Janice Flynn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janice Flynn

JANICE MARIE FLYNN Cedar Rapids Janice Marie Flynn, 77, formerly of Fort Myers, Fla., died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at The Woodlands, The Meth-Wick Community in Cedar Rapids, from complications of dementia of the Alzheimer's type. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at All Saints Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Jan was born at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids on May 30, 1941, the daughter of Marcus L. and Helen A. Oberreuter. She attended Immaculate Conception grade school and three years of high school before transferring to the new Regis High School for her senior year. She was a member of the first graduating class of Regis High School in 1959. She received certification as a registered nurse from St. Ambrose School of Nursing in 1962. Jan married Donald E. Flynn on Aug. 25, 1962, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Norway, Iowa. For the next eight years, she moved around the country as a military spouse with her husband, a U.S. Air Force officer. In 1971, she returned to Cedar Rapids and raised her family. She was very active in volunteer work with many organizations, including All Saints Church and School, Regis High School, Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, the Junior League, Questors and PEO. She was a member of St. Monica's Circle at All Saints. She had a talent for decorating and remodeling homes. She led projects to remodel the All Saints Parish Rectory and the All Saints Sisters' home. She was involved in many Mercy Auxiliary Decorator Showcase Home projects. In 1980, she remodeled a Sanibel, Fla., condo and after a few years sold it. That started a hobby/business for her, remodeling and "flipping" condos in Florida. She was always ready to help someone with decorating, even in her final days, directing the furnishing of her apartment at The Meth-Wick Community. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Donald E. Flynn, and their children, Ann Hammond, husband Chuck of Cedar Rapids and their three children, Charlie of Bristol, England, Katie of Milwaukee, Wis., and Oliver of Baltimore, Md.; Michael and wife Laura and their four children, Eric, Ryan, Bennet and Audra of Lake Forest, Ill.; Patricia Noel and husband Michael of Milwaukee and their three children, Jack of Reno, Nev., Elizabeth and Annabel of Milwaukee; her sister, Jeanene R. Delaney of Fort Myers; and brother, Richard J. Oberreuter, also of Fort Myers; and aunts, Sister Mary Ann Becker of Cedar Rapids and Sister Marlys Becker of Dubuque. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, James R. Flynn, M.D. (Sharlene) of Cedar Rapids and William J. Flynn (Linda) of Littleton, Colo.; and her sisters-in-law, Margaret L. Flynn and Helen E. Flynn, both of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Glenn D. Boddicker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jan's name to All Saints Church, Community Free Health Clinic or The Meth-Wick Foundation. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019