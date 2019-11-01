|
JANICE JEAN HOLETS LINN Tipton Janice Jean Holets Linn, 78, of Tipton, entered eternal life on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, while under the care of Cedar Manor Nursing Home, Tipton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton, with the Rev. Ronald Lashmit officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Fry Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund in her honor has been established for Iowa City Hospice and Cedar Manor Nursing Home. Janice was born Jan. 16, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Lumir Henry Holets and Edith Elsie Baird Holets. She attended Lincoln High School and on Sept. 28, 1957, Janice was united in marriage to Charles Duane Linn and together they owned and operated Charles D. Linn Co. for many years, where she helped her husband as his secretary and babysat grandchildren. Janice was a member of the Methodist faith, a member of Lumirs Bohunks and Lumirs Lushes and enjoyed puzzles, crosswords, computer games, Nintendo and scrapbooking. Janice is survived by her two daughters, Leanne (Les) Boots of Anamosa and Michelle (Don) Miles of Tipton; four grandchildren, Nathan (Katie) Shaull, Stephanie (Mike Nissen) Shaull, Charles (MacKenzie) Miles and Steven Miles; eight great-grandchildren, Kerilynn, Joseph, Kyra, Iris, Penelope, Tinzlee, Ashton and Harper; sisters, Karen (John) Tenley, Pat (Wally) Moeller, Cheryl (Leroy) Stolte and Rita (Dean) Wolfe; brothers, Richard (Angie) Baird, Robert (Glenda) Holets, Frank (Deanna) Holets and Lary (Haeng Sun) Holets. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles D. Linn; and her daughter, Penny Jean (Linn) Weir; sister, Linda Black; brother-in-law, Royal Black; sister, Judy Keller; and brother-in-law, Max Keller.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019