JANICE KAY HEPKER Cedar Rapids Janice Kay Hepker, 77, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at her home. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the funeral home. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Janice was born June 3, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Raymond and Theola (Rose) Hatfield. On Aug. 13, 1971, she married James "Fat Man" Hepker Sr., in Rock Island, Ill. Janice worked as a bartender and at Quaker Oats. She enjoyed gambling, playing bingo, word search puzzles, crocheting and Facebook. Janice loved spending time with her grandkids and talking on the phone. Survivors include her children, Jeff (Sue) Henderson, Jeri (Traci) Henderson, Kim (Jay) Doolin-Hepker, James "Zeke" (Corina) Hepker Jr., and Jeremy Hepker; grandchildren, Brad (Lexi), Tony (Jessica), Jason, Josh (Chantel), Ariella, Ethan, Noah, Jonathan, Jordan, Kayle, Buddy, Marisa, Zach, Tasia and Landon; 14 great-grandchildren, Bradlee, Bryson, Khloe, Liam, Aubree, Rebecca, Easton, Dakota, Rosslyn, Jakobi, Ka'Mya, Bryan, Vivian and Sylas; brother-in-law, Jerry Hepker; her Cedar Rapids sister, Jenny Berger; and many nieces and nephews. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James, in 2016; nieces, Tonda and Tammy; nephew, John; great-grandchild, Odin; and two special friends, Don Berger and Mary Pierce. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy. Please share a memory of Janice at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019