JANICE MARIE KLEIN Cedar Rapids Janice Marie Klein, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Views following a short illness. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday before the service. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.



