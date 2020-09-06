1/1
Janice Knipp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JANICE KNIPP Keystone Janice Knipp, 81, of Belle Plaine, formerly of Keystone, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her daughter's home in Belle Plaine. Joint graveside services for Janice, Russell and Michael Knipp will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at St. John Cemetery in Newhall with graveside military rites for Russell. An open house will be held at the Newhall American Legion Hall following the graveside service until 4 p.m. Janice was born on June 4, 1939, the daughter of Alfred and Viola (Werning) Koopman. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall and graduated from Newhall Public High School in 1957. Janice graduated from Paris Academy of Beauty and Young School of Beauty. On Sept. 14, 1958, Janice married Russell Knipp at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall and they made their home in Keystone. Janice worked as a beautician at Killian's and owned salons in Van Horne and Keystone. Following her retirement, she enjoyed doing hair at the Keystone Care Center and the Belle Plaine Care Center. Later in life, she owned and operated Jan's Machine Quilting, and was a member of the E.I.H.Q. and the Belle Plaine Quilters Club. Janice was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone and the Dorcas Guild. She was a member of the Keystone American Legion Auxiliary and Benton Community Fine Arts Promoters. She enjoyed chaperoning for fine arts school trips. She and Russell were also members of the Wandering Wheels Camping Club and the Wheel and Dealer Square Dance Club. She is survived by her children, Deb (Dennis) Nielson, Shari (Matthew Clark) Teneyck and Rodney (Teresa) Knipp; grandchildren, Adam (Greta) Nielson, Jacob (Wendy Horak) Nielson, Ben (Danielle McMenomy) Knipp, Autumn (John) Calahan, Justa (Preston Biggart) Goodwin, Dylan (Britt Grant DVM) Ehlen, Josh, Cindy and Ashley Ehlen and Austin Teneyck; great-grandchildren, Emma and Ian Nielson, Hailey Sinn and Acen Goodwin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell, in January 2020; son, Michael Knipp; grandchildren, Bethany and Roran Clark and Wesley Teneyck; two brothers, Marlin Koopman in infancy, and Delbert Koopman; sister, Karolyn Mittman; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Koopman. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home
92 5th Ave
Keystone, IA 52249
(319) 442-3315
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Phillips Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved