JANICE L. HAHN GLASSON Waterloo Janice L. Hahn Glasson, 93, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Janice Lea Schukei was born Nov. 22, 1925, in Cedar Rapids, to Clarence Herbert and Grace Edith Athey Schukei. She graduated from Waterloo West High School, attended Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., and spent a year at Columbia University in New York City. Jan married William R. Hahn in 1946; he died Oct. 12, 2003. She married Dr. Gilbert F. Glasson on April 29, 2006, in Waterloo. In addition to her responsibilities as a homemaker, Jan owned and operated Random Gift House for 10 years, retiring in 1992. Jan was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waterloo and Sunnyside Country Club, and was active with Cedar Valley Arboretum, Friends IPTV, Grout Museum-Russell House, American Cancer Society and Schoitz Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband; three children and four stepchildren, Anne A. (David) Sargent‚ Susannah L. (John) Hawn‚ Katherine G. (Dave) Rohle‚ Marsha A. Toonen, Jeanette (Dennis) Gibbs‚ Judith L. (Michael) Scarbrough and Gilbert F. (Julie) Glasson II; 17 grandchildren, Jesse Sargent, Toby (Kim) Sargent, Holly (Nick) Kloubek, Jeffrey (Kristin) Branscom, Nicholas (Emily Cabbage) Rohle, Dan (Rachel Laing) Rohle, Sarah (Brandon) Morton, Heather Toonen, Brian (Danielle) Toonen, Sarah (Matt) Karls, Chris Gibbs, Joshua (Tina) Scarbrough, Carrie (Charlie) Scarbrough, Emily Glasson, Matt (Alycia) Glasson, Nancy (Aaron) Ford and Andrea (Matt) Powers; 27 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of wonderful friends. Jan was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, William "Bill" Hahn; and a brother, Robert "Bob" Schukei. Private family services will be held at Katharine Graham Pahl Chapel with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Sunnyside Country Club. Memorials may be directed to the Waterloo Public Library, www.waterloopubliclibrary.org. Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Jan will be dearly missed and remembered by all who loved her.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019