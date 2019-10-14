|
JANICE L. JANDIK Cedar Rapids Janice L. Jandik, 82, of Cedar Rapids, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital. A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. with a Celebration of Life following at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Cedar Rapids First Assembly of God, 3233 Blairs Ferry Rd. (use doors 3 and 4). Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is caring for Janice and her family. Janice Lee was born Aug. 25, 1937, in Iowa City, the daughter of Ralph and Wilma (Marshall) Bayne. She married Elmer F. Jandik on Feb. 13, 1958, in Nashua at the Little Brown Church. She worked at Cryovac for more than 30 years until her retirement. Janice and Elmer spent many hours on the dance floor, camping and going on day trips. She had a love for people and opened her home often for family and friends. Above all, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also was a devoted longtime member of Cedar Rapids First. Janice is survived by her husband, Elmer; children, Garold "Red" (Becky) and Brenda (Bill) Potter; grandchildren, Travis (Naomi) Thompson, Shannon (Michael) McManus, Scott (Amanda) Jandik, Alissa Nicholls and Tim (Sarah) Potter; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe Bayne and Dennis (Sandy) Bayne; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Pat Hinz and Judy Wood; sister-in-law, Mary Bayne; and great-granddaughter, Elianna Jandik. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019