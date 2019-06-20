JANICE L. WENNDT Oxford Junction Janice L. Wenndt, 81, of Oxford Junction, passed away suddenly at her home June 18, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Olin with Pastor Ginger Anderson-Larson officiating the service. There will be a visitation held one hour before the service at the church. Burial will follow the funeral service in Diamond Cemetery in rural Clarence. Janice was born March 13, 1938, in Clarence, Iowa, to Lawrence and Dorothy (Schnabel) Conrad. She married Dale Wenndt on June 17, 1956, in Clarence, Iowa. She worked as a CNA at the Clarence Senior Living Nursing Center for 39-and-a-half years and until she was 74 years of age, and also was a farm wife. Her biggest joy was making sure her family, neighbors and friends were fed and full of cinnamon rolls and chocolate chip cookies. She is famous with the friends of Bill and Lois W. for her carrot cake and, again, her cinnamon rolls. Janice enjoyed tending to her garden and vast array of flowers and plants around her yard. She was a strong, generous and independent person who always thought of others before herself. Janice was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and those who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Dale; her children, Karlene (Dennis) McAtee, Karrie (Bret) Classen, Keith (special friend, Sheryl Leonard) Wenndt and Kurtis (Ute) Wenndt; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Yvonne (Gil) Mulley. Janice was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Allen Conrad. Memories and condolences may be directed to www.chapmanfh.com. Published in The Gazette on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary