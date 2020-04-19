|
JANICE "JAN" M. TRANBERRY Plymouth, Minn. Janice "Jan" M. Tranberry, 79, of Plymouth, Minn., formerly of Watkins, Iowa, went to the Lord on April 10, 2020, after struggling with dementia. She showed great bravery during this difficult time. Jan was born on Nov. 15, 1940, in Watkins, daughter of Harold and Marie (Bigge) Schulte. Jan was the third of 13 children growing up on the family farm and attending school in Norway, Iowa. She married Robert James "Jim" Tranberry on Jan. 12, 1965. Jan was a loving and giving mother of three children, Jon of Champlin, Minn., Joan (Mike) Flynn of Driftwood, Texas, and Jeffrey (Rachel) of St. Paul, Minn. Jan is survived by five grandchildren, Megan Flynn, Trevor Flynn, Ryley Flynn and his fiancee, Dani Gibbs, Sophia Tranberry and Stella Tranberry. She also is survived by 10 siblings, Arnold Schulte of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Cecelia (Wayne) Becker of Marshalltown, Iowa, Vincent (Karen) Schulte of Norway, Iowa, Annabel (Walt) Oakley of Libertyville, Ill., Francis Schulte of Amana, Iowa, Harold Jr. (Renate) Schulte of Amana, Iowa, Christine Volz and her fiancé, Larry McDowell of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jolene (Frank) Randall of Ames, Iowa, Brenda (Tim) Kapucian of Keystone, Iowa, and Valerie Schulte of Phoenix; sisters-in-law, SueAnn Schulte of Phoenix and Karen Duncalf of Van Horne, Iowa; as well as many other relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; one brother, Alan Schulte; and one sister, Susan Schulte. Before marrying, she worked at Neumann's department store in Cedar Rapids and played a great part in entertaining and caring for her younger siblings. She worked as school lunch lady of Oakwood Elementary in the late '70s before cashiering for 20 years at the Erickson's New Market and Vicksburg Lane Cub Food, both in Plymouth, Minn. After Jim passed, she took up dancing wherever she could find a dance floor and playing cards at Plymouth, Golden Valley and Hopkins senior venues. This past year Jan could be found playing rummikub and bingo around the clock at the Champlin Shores senior living. She developed fast friendships with many residents and caregivers at Champlin Shores. Special thanks to Ben Baker, Craig and Eric Ching for their help in moving her into her new home. A private burial at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church Cemetery in Medina, Minn., is planned because of COVID-19. A memorial Mass will be held St. Michael's Catholic Church in Norway, Iowa, at a later date. A celebration of life with friends and family will be held in Minnesota sometime in the future. To honor Jan, please buy rummikub and learn to play it with your family. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Croix Hospice-Oakdale, 7755 Third St. N, Suite 200, Oakdale, MN 55128. Please include memo or note memorializing Janice Tranberry.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020