Janice Marie Klein
1936 - 2020
JANICE MARIE KLEIN Cedar Rapids Janice Marie Klein, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Views following a short illness. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the service. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Janice is survived by her nieces and nephews, Penny (Jim) Hughes of Cresco, Tom Reifschneider of Watertown, Minn., Lu Anne Reifschneider of Cedar Rapids, Derek (Robin) Clark of Minden, Nev., Kurt (Kathie) Klein of Coweta, Okla., Karl Klein of Flagstaff, Ariz., Theresa (David) Baxley of Benton, Ark., and Robert (Cathy) Klein of Garfield, Ark.; sister-in-law, Joyce Klein of Benton, Ark.; and many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Robert Klein, Ruth (Reuben) Reifschneider, Barbara (Tom) Smith, Donald Klein and William Klein. Janice was born on March 16, 1936, in Clinton, Iowa, daughter of Henry and Harriet Lehe Klein, and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1954. She worked for Yuill & Gohman Realty from 1954 to 1972, and then worked for Perpetual Savings and Loan, retiring as a corporate secretary in 1998. Janice enjoyed gardening, music, bowling, and traveling with friends. She was very creative and enjoyed sewing. Janice was strong in her faith and was a member of Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church. She had a great sense of humor and cherished collecting stuffed bears. Janice loved spending time with family and family pets, and will be missed by all who knew her. Memorials may be directed to the family for an established Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids

October 11, 2020
Janice was a wonderful lady and had a great sense of humor. I enjoyed working with her at Perpetual for 8 years. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Peggy MacLane
Coworker
October 10, 2020
Jan was a dear friend. We shared many lunches, before and after retirement, and every luncheon included some good belly laughs. What fun she was. I will miss her.
Helen Rodenberg
Friend
October 10, 2020
I had the honor of working with Janice from 1993 through 1998 when Perpetual Bank as sold. She was one of the pillars of that institution. Balanced, hard working, loyal and always willing to help anyone. A unique woman who gave the gift of listening and understanding to all who met her. RIP Janice.
James Roberts
Friend
October 10, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of Janice Klein. Jan was a good neighbor and friend of my family and I will always remember growing up on Ellis Blvd near the Klein family. RIP. Dave and Lynn Lauer.
David Lauer
Neighbor
