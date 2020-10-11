JANICE MARIE KLEIN Cedar Rapids Janice Marie Klein, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Views following a short illness. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the service. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Janice is survived by her nieces and nephews, Penny (Jim) Hughes of Cresco, Tom Reifschneider of Watertown, Minn., Lu Anne Reifschneider of Cedar Rapids, Derek (Robin) Clark of Minden, Nev., Kurt (Kathie) Klein of Coweta, Okla., Karl Klein of Flagstaff, Ariz., Theresa (David) Baxley of Benton, Ark., and Robert (Cathy) Klein of Garfield, Ark.; sister-in-law, Joyce Klein of Benton, Ark.; and many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Robert Klein, Ruth (Reuben) Reifschneider, Barbara (Tom) Smith, Donald Klein and William Klein. Janice was born on March 16, 1936, in Clinton, Iowa, daughter of Henry and Harriet Lehe Klein, and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1954. She worked for Yuill & Gohman Realty from 1954 to 1972, and then worked for Perpetual Savings and Loan, retiring as a corporate secretary in 1998. Janice enjoyed gardening, music, bowling, and traveling with friends. She was very creative and enjoyed sewing. Janice was strong in her faith and was a member of Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church. She had a great sense of humor and cherished collecting stuffed bears. Janice loved spending time with family and family pets, and will be missed by all who knew her. Memorials may be directed to the family for an established Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
.