Janice May (Huey) Hunter
JANICE MAY (HUEY) HUNTER Iowa City Janice May (Huey) Hunter, 97, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Oaknoll Retirement Center. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lisbon History Center in Lisbon, Iowa. Janice Huey Hunter was born Jan. 1, 1923, on the family farm, three miles outside of Sutliff, Iowa, in Cedar County, the daughter of Marjorie and Forest Huey. Growing up on the farm, her mom wrote out a list of chores for Janice to do. There were some she liked, such as milking cows, and others she did not, such as washing the cream separator. Janice enjoyed participating in 4-H and rode her bike everywhere. She attended Prairie Bell Rural School and graduated from Lisbon High School at the age of 16. She went to Cornell College for two years and received her teaching certificate. However, Janice felt called to the profession of nursing and entered the Nursing Cadet Corps during World War II. Janice met Walter Hunter at a spring dance at the university and they were married in 1946. She received her RN from the University of Iowa in 1947. Janice and Walter moved to Waukegan, Ill., where Walter found work. Janice worked the night shift at Victory Memorial Hospital and continued to work there for 32 years. After retirement in 1983, they traveled extensively and went on 14 cruises, including Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean. In 2009, Janice took the entire family on an Alaskan cruise. Janice was a loving mother and nurse who was deeply involved in the Methodist Church. She enjoyed softball, nine-hole golf and bowling. Her family and friends always will remember her as a caring person who could always tell when someone was sick or in need. Janice is survived by her two daughters, Kristin Simon of Albuquerque, N.M., and Karen Norvell of Henderson, Nevada; four grandchildren, Payton, Ben, Jeremy and Emily; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ruth Sweet of Sun City, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Walter; and two brothers, Gaylen and Robert Huey. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
