JANICE JEAN (WILSON) MILLER Cedar Rapids Janice Jean (Wilson) Miller, 72, of Donna, Texas, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Her body has been cremated. Burial will be at a later date in Elgin, Iowa. Survivors include her sisters, Diana Svoboda and Terri Rivers, both of Cedar Rapids, and Patricia (Patty) Biwer of Iowa City; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Miller; her parents, Paul and Mariam Marie Wilson; and a brother, Paul Michael Wilson. Janice worked for the United States Postal Service for more than 40 years and was postmaster in Worthington and Coggon. She made her home in Bit-of-Heaven trailer park, where she had many friends. Thank you, Bee First Hospice (Tony, you were great). Also, to one of her many friends, Mary Ann, for being there for us. Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019