Janice Miller
1945 - 2020
JANICE MINER Springville Janice Miner of Springville, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, peacefully at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Sally's in Springville, following COVID-19 visitation guidelines. Janice was born on Oct. 22, 1945, the daughter of Robert and Gloria Mingo of Centerpoint. Janice joyfully enjoyed her family and time spent with them. She loved fishing, camping and collecting treasures from her travel across the states. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Shane Gage; and daughter, Cindy Wicher. Left to cherish Janice's memory are her husband, Dale Miner; her siblings, Judy, Jayne and Robert Jr.; her children, Ronald Jr., Lynda and Jennifer; and 13 grandkids and 24 great-grandkids. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully asked that any memorial contribution be made to the Janice Miner Memorial Fund at www.gofundme.com/f/janice-miner-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer& utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 or Venmo at JaniceMinerMemorialFund. Online condolences can be made to the family via www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Sally's
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
