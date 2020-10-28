JANICE NAOMI (HUPFELD) SCHIRM Garrison Janice Naomi (Hupfeld) Schirm, 90, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Vinton Lutheran Home. Private family funeral services will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Garrison with the Rev. Dr. Dean F. Rothchild officiating. Interment will be in Garrison Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark Lutheran Church in Garrison. Janice was born Nov. 29, 1929, on the family farm near Dysart to John and Edna (Grimm) Hupfeld. On Dec. 4, 1951, she was united in marriage to David L. Schirm at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne. Her first and only job was at Vinton Medical Clinic, where she was employed for more than 40 years. Of course, she also worked with David in all aspects of their farming operation, including walking beans and caring for livestock. Janice and David enjoyed many dances together as well as traveling. They wintered with friends in Pharr, Texas. Janice was a faithful member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Garrison and the Tabitha Society. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes basketball fan. Janice is survived by her daughter, Susan (George) Karam of Ely; sons, Randy (Susan) Schirm of Garrison, Dan (Deb) Schirm of Vinton and Dave Schirm of Dysart; 10 grandchildren, Christian (Stacy) Karam, Matthew (Chenelle) Karam, Payton (Alexa) Schirm, Dustin (Kimberly) Schirm, Lewis Schirm, Jennifer Schirm, Randi (Andrew) DeCap, Devon (Bryce) Burroughs, Wyatt Schirm and Whitney Schirm; great-grandchildren, David, Mason, Charlie, Eva, Hudson, Kayde, Haleigh, Aleah, Ava, Addi, Auden, Braxton, Brynlee, Madison and Dawson; five stepgrandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; brother, Melvin Hupfeld; and her sister Elaine (Art) Carlson. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, David L. Schirm, in 1988. The family would like to thank Pastor Leckband and the staff of Vinton Lutheran Home for their compassionate care of our parents. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
