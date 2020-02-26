Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Secrist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice "Jan" Secrist


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice "Jan" Secrist Obituary
JANICE "JAN" KAY SECRIST Viola Janice "Jan" Kay Secrist, 78, of Viola, Iowa, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home conducted by the Rev. Jim and the Rev. Kris May. Private family burial will take place at Wilcox Cemetery, Viola. Janice was born Aug. 8, 1941, in Jones County, Iowa, the daughter of Leslie August and Alice Pauline (Anderson) Toenjes. She attended country school and went on to graduate from Anamosa High School. On April 3, 1960, she was united in marriage to Douglas Paul Secrist at United Methodist Church in Anamosa. Janice was employed at Collins Community Credit Union and a member of United Methodist Church in Viola. She loved gardening, spending time with family and friends, quilting, traveling the continental United States with her husband and wintering in Casa Grande, Ariz. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Douglas Secrist; daughter, Lisa (Chris) Abraham; two grandsons, Jeffrey (Yelena) Fisher and Cale Fisher; granddaughter, Taylor Abraham; great-granddaughter, Isabella Harger; her brother, Randy (Debbie) Toenjes; sister-in-law, Shirley Toenjes; brothers-in-law, Roy Humphrey, John (Elaine) Secrist and Steve (Denise) Secrist; and 16 nieces and nephews. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Toenjes; baby sister, Linda Toenjes; sister-in-law, Bonnyle Humphrey; brother-in-law, Michael Secrist; and three nephews. Memorials in Janice's memory may be directed to her family. Please share a memory of Janice at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -