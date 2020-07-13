JANICE SHELDON BAUMBACK Iowa City Janice Sheldon Baumback, 98, ascended into Heaven on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Private family services have been held. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to The Janice Baumback Memorial Fund, to benefit the many organizations that she supported. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements. Janice was born July 7, 1922, in Shanghai, China. She is the daughter of Sidney Roby Sheldon and Eunice Fife Sheldon. Janice married Clifford Mason Baumback on Dec. 21, 1945, in Evanston, Ill. Janice grew up in Seattle, Wash., graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1940 and the University of Washington in 1944 (cum laude). She attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., on a Marshall Field Scholarship, completing the course work for an MBA in retailing. In 1971, she received a master's degree in social work (MSW) from the University of Iowa. Janice was then employed for 14 years as a clinical social worker at Child Psychiatry, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, retiring in 1985. After Janice's marriage she lived in Norman, Okla., for five and-a-half years where her three children were born. She resided in Iowa City since 1951, Over the years, she served as a leader in many community and church organizations. Janice was president of Roosevelt and South East Junior High School PTA's and was all-city president of the PTA. She served for many years on the board of the University Club. Janice named and was the first editor of the periodical the University Club Clarion. She was an officer in Pilgrim Chapter DAR and Mortar Board Alumnae. At First Presbyterian Church, Janice was a deacon, an elder (Clerk of Sessions), as well as moderator of the Women's Council for Presbyterian Women. She initiated and chaired for many years the church women's long-established "Cookie Walk and Mini-Bazaar" and their "Book and Bake Sale." Janice has been active in the FPC Friends of Pasrur that supports a Presbyterian middle and high school and dormitory for girls in Pakistan. Janice had extensive involvement in her sorority, Alpha Xi Delta Women's Fraternity, holding numerous local, regional and national alumnae positions. She served as treasurer of the local building corporation for 25 years and as a trustee of the national Foundation of Alpha Xi Delta. Janice was a member of the President's Club of the University of Iowa Foundation and a charter member of the Oak Leaf Society of Four Oaks Foundation. She had the honor of winning the contest for the naming of Four Oaks, which is now the largest social service and juvenile justice agency in the State of Iowa. Janice served since 2001 as a member of the Community Board of Four Oaks in Iowa City. She also was the volunteer treasurer and bookkeeper for the Community Pastoral Counseling Service for 14 years. Janice financed scores of scholarships for youth and college students and has established endowments for many more in the future. Janice is survived by her three children, Rex Baumback of Prescott, Ariz., Mark Baumback of University Park, Md., and Carol Spangler (Steven) of Iowa City, Iowa; four grandchildren, Maj. Conrad Spangler, retired, (Valentina) of Houston Texas, Erik Spangler of Baltimore, Md., Brandy Altstadter (Stuart) of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Chief Warrant Officer Clifford Baumback (Jennie) of Mons, Belgium; seven great-grandchildren, Caroline and Sarah Altstadter, Robert Baumback, Mila, Andrew and Jessamin Spangler and Ella and Elias Spangler; sister-in-law, Rosa Baumback of Troy, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford; daughter-in-law, Joanne Eisenhofer Baumback; brothers, Charles S. Sheldon II and Jerome Sheldon; brother-in-law, Fred Baumback; two sisters-in-law, Jean Sheldon and Jane Sheldon; a nephew, Paul; and a niece, Margaret. In addition to being devoted to her family, Janice loved her pug dogs, her many friends, books, gardening, Scrabble and her home. She enjoyed the challenges of community and church leadership and was an excellent organizer. Janice traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states and more than 50 countries. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Crestview Care Center. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
