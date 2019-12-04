|
|
JANICE MARIE WILKERSON Coralville Janice Marie Wilkerson, 80, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Coralville with Father Chuck Adam officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Rd., Coralville, where a rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Thomas More Church. Janice was born Dec. 7, 1938, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas and Agnes Leonard. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Clinton and attended nursing school. On Aug. 1, 1959, Janice married David Wilkerson. She was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Janice was a caregiver at Lantern Park Care Center for many years. She was a devout Catholic and proud of her Irish heritage. She love to read, dance and most importantly, spend time with her family, especially her grandsons and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her son, Michael (Deborah) Wilkerson of Cedar Falls; two grandsons, Josh Wilkerson of Cedar Falls and Jason (Laura) Wilkerson of Cedar Rapids; and great-grandchildren, Max, Carter, Hannah, Julian, Cameron, Carli and Benjamin. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, David, in 2018; and her siblings, Jerry and Monica. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019