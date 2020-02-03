Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
140 Gathering Place Lane
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janine Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janine Marie Murphy


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janine Marie Murphy Obituary
JANINE MARIE MURPHY Solon Janine Marie Murphy, 58, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at UIHC following a sudden illness. A service of remembrance and celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 140 Gathering Place Lane, Iowa City, with the Rev. Kyle Otterbien officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name. Janine was born June 19, 1961, in Iowa City, the daughter of Arnold and Lucille (Chadwick) Rundell. She was a graduate of West High School. Janine married Terry "Randy" Murphy in December 1980. Janine was a longtime employee at the Solon Dairy Queen. Survivors include her husband of Solon; two daughters, Dia and Jada; grandchildren, Eeliza and Lucille; her siblings, Barbara Chadwick, Sandy (Doug) Shaffer, Lucinda Rundell, Julie Bergerud, Ron (Mary) Rundell, Mike (Carol) Rundell, Harvey (Kathi) Rundell and Darryl (Michelle) Rundell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -