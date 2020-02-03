|
|
JANINE MARIE MURPHY Solon Janine Marie Murphy, 58, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at UIHC following a sudden illness. A service of remembrance and celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 140 Gathering Place Lane, Iowa City, with the Rev. Kyle Otterbien officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name. Janine was born June 19, 1961, in Iowa City, the daughter of Arnold and Lucille (Chadwick) Rundell. She was a graduate of West High School. Janine married Terry "Randy" Murphy in December 1980. Janine was a longtime employee at the Solon Dairy Queen. Survivors include her husband of Solon; two daughters, Dia and Jada; grandchildren, Eeliza and Lucille; her siblings, Barbara Chadwick, Sandy (Doug) Shaffer, Lucinda Rundell, Julie Bergerud, Ron (Mary) Rundell, Mike (Carol) Rundell, Harvey (Kathi) Rundell and Darryl (Michelle) Rundell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020