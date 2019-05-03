JANINE MARIE "BEANER" TROUP Center Point Janine Marie "Beaner" Troup, 51, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House with her family by her side, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Janine donated her body to UIHC in Iowa City for medical study. At her request, no public services will be held. Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 277, Center Point, IA 52213. Janine was born on Nov. 24, 1967, in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Janice (Irons) Troup. She graduated from Center Point High School. Janine served her country in the U.S. Army. She had worked as an accountant for West Side Transport in Cedar Rapids. She is survived by her father, Charles Troup of Center Point; her children, Koyya Gardner and Dustin Pasker of Center Point; four grandsons; her sister, Andria (Vic) Jones, and her brother, Chris (Shelly) Troup, of Center Point; several nephews; and her very special friend, Jane Taylor. She was preceded in death by her mother and her grandparents. A special thanks to the staff at the hospice house for their loving care. Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2019