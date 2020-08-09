JANIT KURTH Cedar Rapids Janit Kurth, 75, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Mercy Medical Center. Services are private at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Janit was born Nov. 24, 1944, in Monticello, the daughter of Vernon and Betty (Leytem) Witner. She married John Floyd Kurth on Feb. 14, 1965, in Monticello, Iowa. Janit worked in advertising. She loved cats, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Jill (Edward) Allen of O'Fallon, Mo., and Jay (Kim) Kurth of Marion, Iowa; her grandchildren, Jillian Kurth of Marion, Iowa, and Shelby Kurth of Marion, Iowa; her sister, Janice (Dave) Van Meter of Woodbridge, Va., and sister-in-law, Jackie Witner of Marion, Iowa; nephews, Jeff Witner and Todd Witner, both of Marion, Iowa; and niece, Stacey Krutzfield of Marion, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Memorials may be directed to the family.



