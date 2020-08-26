1/1
Janna Poula
1940 - 2020
JANNA POULA Williamsburg Janna Poula was born Nov. 1, 1940, in Maquoketa, Iowa, the daughter of Blair and Regina (Swift) Sagers. She graduated from Maquoketa High School. She worked at the University of Iowa Hospitals as a chart controller for a number of years and later in banking. Janna enjoyed playing bridge, reading and attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. She was a member of P.E.O. and Bridge Club. Janna passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg at the age of 79. She is survived by three children, Chris Poula of Oxford, Mitch (Lynnette) Poula of West Branch and Jennifer (Jim) Portwood of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, David (Haley) Ramsey, Heather (Drew) Slings, Haley Poula, Ruthie Portwood and Chloe Portwood; and four great-grandchildren, Chayton Ramsey, Avrey Ramsey, Greyson Ramsey and Brayden Ramsey. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Janna's life will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Visitation to greet the family will be Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. There will be a P.E.O. service at 6:30 p.m. A memorial fund has been established for Janna's grandchildren. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family.
Bob & Bobbie Jo Donohoe
Acquaintance
