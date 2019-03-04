JAROSLAWA "JERRY" L. MACH Cedar Rapids Jaroslawa "Jerry" L. Mach, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died suddenly Friday, March 1, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Jerry was born Feb. 28, 1930, in Czernowitz, Romania, to Michael and Olga (Czerski) Slusarczuk. She was united in marriage to Alexander Joseph Mach on Jan. 10, 1948, in Vienna, Austria. Jerry worked as a bookkeeper for Hegenscheidt, and retired in 1999. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and was an active community leader at Meth-Wick. Jerry loved animals, especially feeding the birds, squirrels and rabbits. She will be missed by those who loved her. Jerry is survived by her children, Dee (Rick) Heinrich of Hillsville, Va., Greg (Anita) Mach of Elkins, W.Va., and Mark (Jill) Mach of Scottsdale, Ariz.; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Memorials may be directed to Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center, 120 Boyson Rd., Hiawatha, IA 52233. Please share a memory of Jerry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary