JASON ALLEN PRITCHARD Solon Jason Allen Pritchard, 44, of Solon, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in his home. As per the family's wishes, a Celebration of Life and private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Solon American Legion. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is in charge of arrangements. Jason was born Nov. 4, 1975, in Leon, the son of Rod Pritchard and Nancy Andrews. He graduated from Solon High School, Class of 1994. Jason worked as a dietary aide for ABCM and at Solon Care Center. He enjoyed playing pool, drawing, writing, watching the Cubs and Broncos. Jason is survived his mother, Nancy (Mark) Andrews of Langley, British Columbia, Canada; his father, Rod Pritchard of Monona; stepfather, Michael Molitor of Solon; his siblings, Angie (Deron) Dachtler of Tonasket, Wash., John Zimmerman (Angie McDowell) of Williamsburg and Bob Zimmerman of Cedar Rapids; nieces and nephews, Dylan (Tabatha) Pritchard, Cassie Pritchard, Josie Dachtler and John Mark Dachtler; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his nephew, Zach Engrave. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 25, 2020