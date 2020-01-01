|
|
JASON STEPHEN GRADY Cedar Rapids Jason Stephen Grady, 46, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from depression and alcoholism. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, with the Celebration of Life to begin at 11 a.m. at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Jason was born April 30, 1973, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Bob and Rosie (Oakley) Grady. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1991 and enrolled in the industrial and residential wiring program at Kirkwood Community College. Jason married Shawn Belden on March 20, 2010, in Cedar Rapids. He was a metal fabricator, working at Nelson Manufacturing, CEI Equipment and most recently at J.W. Bell. Jason was a jack-of-all-trades. He could take on anything and work it to perfection. He took great pride in his work and his attention to detail. He shared his skills with everyone. Jason even built a custom playhouse for his children to play in. Jason loved collectables, old cars, drag racing and making model cars. He was an excellent fisherman. Jason also was an exceptional pool player and he enjoyed league nights. He loved animals and especially his pets. Survivors include his wife, Shawn Grady; and their children, Gage and Paige Grady; parents, Bob and Rosie Grady; brother, Jeff (Roxy) Grady; nephews, Ryan and Logan Grady; and mother-in-law, Paula Barton, all of Cedar Rapids; father-in-law, Harlan Belden of Swisher; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Josh Belden of Swisher, Brandy (James) Hammack of Pflugerville, Texas, and Jeremy (Stephanie) Barton of Denver, Colo., and Chelsea (Duy) Tran of Burnsville, Minn. Jason was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Lois M. Nosbisch-Belden; and father-in-law, Steve Barton. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Jason at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020