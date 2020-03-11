|
FRED JASON HAHN Atkins Fred Jason Hahn, 40, of Atkins, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Jason was born Jan. 3, 1980, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Fred R. Hahn and Cynthia (Wolter) Broadwater. He graduated from Solon High School in 1998 and attended Iowa State University. Following school, he worked a few odd jobs before joining his father at Hahn Clock Repair. Jason and his father worked side by side for many years until Jason took the business over in 2008. On Dec. 15, 2007, Jason married Sarah Neuhaus. Together, with their two children, they made their home in Atkins. He was a member of the MYFA board, the current Worshipful Master of the Springville Freemasonry Lodge No. 139 and member of the Scottish and York Rites. Jason was active and passionate about Metro Youth Football, he enjoyed teaching youth the sport he loved, alongside coaching his son. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and could be found in Kinnick Stadium at every home game with his Grandma Doris, family or friends. He was a very devoted father and steadfast fan of his children's activities, including sports, dance and piano. He cherished the time spent taking his son hunting and showed his unconditional love and pride for his children. Jason leaves a legacy of love and integrity with his family and all who knew him. He has left behind wonderful memories of a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We are grateful for each and every day we got to see his glowing smile. Jason is survived by his wife of 12 years, Sarah Hahn; children, Fred Benjamin and Vivian Hahn, all of Atkins; father, Fred (Marcia) Hahn of Solon; mother, Cindy Broadwater of Cedar Rapids; sisters, Heather (Bob Hosier) Hahn of Atkins and Holly (Ed) Barrett of Cedar Rapids; grandparents, James Casteel of Marion and Doris Maas of Williamsburg; in-laws, Rodger and Becky Neuhaus of Shueyville; and many more loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by infant son, Timothy; and grandparents, Fred and Rozella Hahn, Norman Wolter, Carl Maas and Marcella Casteel. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Scottish Rite Temple in Cedar Rapids with Pastor Steve Muzio officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Temple. With a Masonic service and a time for sharing beginning at 7 p.m. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to his family. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is caring for Jason's family in their time of need.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020