JASON MICHAEL HOMEWOOD Cedar Rapids Jason Michael Homewood, 38, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Services will be held at a later time. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Survivors include his sister, Shannon Homewood; nephew, Michael Homewood; nieces, Michaela Homewood and Gwen Merritt; uncles, Mark and Blake Homewood and Doug Penrod; aunts, Kelly and Kristi Homewood and Jenny and Rhonda Penrod; as well as cousins, Andrea Homewood and Kaylee and Matt Penrod. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Homewood; mother, Tracie Homewood; grandparents, Jim and Lana Homewood and Quenton and Faye Penrod; and uncles, Brian Homewood and Scott Penrod. Please share a memory of Jason at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020