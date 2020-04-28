Home

JASON MICHAEL HOMEWOOD Cedar Rapids Jason Michael Homewood, 38, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Services will be held at a later time. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Survivors include his sister, Shannon Homewood; nephew, Michael Homewood; nieces, Michaela Homewood and Gwen Merritt; uncles, Mark and Blake Homewood and Doug Penrod; aunts, Kelly and Kristi Homewood and Jenny and Rhonda Penrod; as well as cousins, Andrea Homewood and Kaylee and Matt Penrod. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Homewood; mother, Tracie Homewood; grandparents, Jim and Lana Homewood and Quenton and Faye Penrod; and uncles, Brian Homewood and Scott Penrod. Please share a memory of Jason at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020
