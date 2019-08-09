|
JASON J. WILSON New Braunfels, Texas Jason J. Wilson, 45, of New Braunfels, Texas, died unexpectedly on July 15, 2019. Jason spent much of his childhood in Cedar Rapids until his family left Iowa to serve their country with the U.S. Air Force. Jason later proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was lucky to serve with his brother, James, for part of his military career. Jason was a true patriot. Jason completed his bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. Jason leaves behind his parents, Jim and Karen Wilson; his brother, James (Sarah); and his dear niece, Ryan Elizabeth, all living in Texas; and his grandparents, Laverne and Emma Severson of Cedar Rapids, and the late George (Hack) and Lorraine Wilson. Jason was preceded in death by an infant brother, Justin. Jason had many happy times with his cousins, aunts and uncles, both in Iowa and Wisconsin. He was a great son and brother, and a very proud uncle who lived a great life and will be sadly missed. Services for Jason will be on Aug 19, in New Braunfels, Texas, with military honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019