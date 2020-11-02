JASON L. LARSON Kalona Jason L. Larson, 39, of Kalona, formerly of Anamosa, died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his mother and stepfather's home in Kalona. He will be cremated, and the family will hold a private service at a later date. Memorial funds can be given to the family for medical expenses or Hospice of Mercy. Jason Lee Larson was born Feb. 9, 1981, in Marengo, Iowa, the son of Curtis and Jo Anne (Jellison) Larson. He attended English Valley Schools and worked as a bartender. He enjoyed watching the Vikings, playing guitar, hunting and Tae Kwon Do. As a student he played baseball, football and wrestled, and enjoyed attending Camp Wapsie in the summers. Survivors include two children, Kalee Larson of Belle Plaine and Kaitlyn Pontius of Georgia; mother, Jo Anne (James) Rogers of Kalona; father, Curt Larson of North English; siblings, Justin (Amber) Larson of Williamsburg, Malissa Larson of North English, Ben Threlkeld (Jen Cox) of North English, Dawn Larson of Williamsburg and Abbey Threlkeld of Iowa City; paternal grandparents, Dennis (Miranda) Larson of Atkins; nieces and nephews, Zaelynn, Ricky, Victoria, Hallie and Lucas; special cousin, Jessica Liscum of Allen, Texas; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. Preceding Jason in death was an infant son, Gage Larson; his maternal grandparents, Daryl and Joyce Jellison; uncle, Chris Jellison; maternal grandmother, Velma Threlkeld; and his uncle, Kenny Threlkeld.



