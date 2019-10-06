Home

Jason M. Koelker Obituary
JASON M. KOELKER Cedar Rapids Jason M. Koelker, 39, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., with a visitation beginning an hour earlier, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, officiated by Father Mark Ressler. A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., with a vigil service beginning at 4 p.m., at Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Burial to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Jason was born on Nov. 4, 1979, the son of Lee and Rose Ann Koelker of Cedar Rapids. He had a really big heart and loved watching his children play ball and soccer. Jason was an avid Hawkeyes, Bears, Cubs and Cedar Rapids Blue Devils fan. Survivors include his children, Gracie, Audrey and Ryan; parents, Lee and Rose Ann, all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a sister, Stephanie (Chris) Rainwater of LaQuinta, Calif.; stepchildren, Adriana and Tyler Jensen; and fiancee, Kim McNabb. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Omer and Pearl Koelker and Frank and Rosella Wegmann. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to Jason's children's education fund. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
