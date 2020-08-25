JASON TIRRELL MULLETT Cedar Rapids Jason Tirrell Mullett, 51, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. A funeral service will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Murphy. Burial: Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. The church requires all in attendance to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Jason was born July 16, 1969, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Richard W. Mullett, Delores I. (Newhard) Butters and Thomas T. Butters. He grew up and attended school in Anamosa, graduating with the Class of 1987. Jason was employed with TruGreen and a father to nine children. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. He enjoyed drawing, fishing, Christmas music, his grand dogs and his kids. He is survived by his children, Jay Lynch, Jordan, Joel, Jackson, Jonah, Josh, Josie and Joey Mullett, all of Cedar Rapids, and Jake of El Paso, Texas; parents, Thomas and Delores Butters of Anamosa; brother, Erron Mullett of Council Bluffs; sister, Sjonna (Mark) Brunt of Cedar Rapids; four nephews; and one great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard W. Mullett; brother, Dustin T Mullett; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
.