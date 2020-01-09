Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Venue by Butcher Block
Jason Parry Obituary
JASON PARRY Cedar Rapids Jason Parry, 41, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died suddenly after suffering an aortic aneurysm followed by major surgery. Memorial service: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Venue by Butcher Block. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Marion is caring for Jason and his family. Survivors include his wife, Jessica; their 2-year-old son, Matthew Cory; parents, Dennis and Judy (Simon) Parry; sister, Jennifer (Jason Tomory) Dodge; nephews, Brenden Flack and David Oliver Dodge; best friend and Matthew's godparents, Cory (Tania) Moss; and Jessica's family. Memorials may be directed to the family. To find a full obituary and to share your support and memories with Jason's family, please visit www.stewartbaxter.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
