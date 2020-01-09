|
|
JASON PARRY Cedar Rapids Jason Parry, 41, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died suddenly after suffering an aortic aneurysm followed by major surgery. Memorial service: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Venue by Butcher Block. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Marion is caring for Jason and his family. Survivors include his wife, Jessica; their 2-year-old son, Matthew Cory; parents, Dennis and Judy (Simon) Parry; sister, Jennifer (Jason Tomory) Dodge; nephews, Brenden Flack and David Oliver Dodge; best friend and Matthew's godparents, Cory (Tania) Moss; and Jessica's family. Memorials may be directed to the family. To find a full obituary and to share your support and memories with Jason's family, please visit www.stewartbaxter.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020