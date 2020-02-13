Home

Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Independence, IA
Jason R. Tarpy Obituary
JASON R. TARPY Independence Jason R. Tarpy, 27, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his home in Independence. Jason was born Sept. 4, 1992 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Mark A. and Janet S. (Fowlkes) Tarpy. He grew up in Independence, Iowa, and attended the Independence Community Schools and was a 2011 graduate of Independence High School. During high school, he took a job as a custodian at the Buchanan County Health Center. In 2012, he became employed with Three Elms Golf Course in Independence, and eventually became the head groundskeeper, and during the winter months, when the course was closed, he worked for Iowa Engineering Processors, also in Independence. Jason is survived by his parents, Mark and Janet Tarpy, Independence; a sister, Taryn (Austin Cox) Tarpy, Stout, Iowa; a brother, Troy Tarpy, Iowa City, Iowa; a special friend, Aislinn Evans; his maternal grandparents, Ed and Judy Fowlkes, Independence; his aunts and uncles, Lavern and Renee Tarpy, Independence, Lori Fowlkes, Winthrop, Iowa, and Diane and Shane Gibney, Bondurant, Iowa; many cousins; his cat, Geno; and all of his close friends. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Tarpy; and his friend, Nic Shonka. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday Feb. 14, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence, with the Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
