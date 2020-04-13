|
|
JASPER N. ROGEN Cedar Rapids Jasper N. Rogen, 97, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of rural Waukon, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids, where he had lived for the past two years. The family will not be having a public memorial at this time because of state and federal guidance on gatherings. A private graveside service was held at Glenwood East Cemetery in rural Decorah, with Pastor Stacey Nalean-Carlson officiating. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Glenwood Lutheran Church at 1197 Old Stage Rd., Decorah, IA 52101. Jasper Norman Rogen was born on the family farm on Oct. 16, 1922, to George and Ruby (Hanson) Rogen. He was baptized and confirmed at the Glenwood Lutheran Church in rural Decorah, and attended the Lee One Room Country School. Jasper went to Detroit, Mich., to work at the Cadillac factory, served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was a lifetime member of the American Legion. On Jan. 18, 1945, he married Leverne Lien and together they farmed in rural Waukon. In March 1969, they sold the livestock and machinery for the elevators and escalators of the city life in Cedar Rapids. Jasper worked for and then retired from Link Belt Speeder/FMC. They enjoyed summer camping and fishing in Minnesota, camping at the Iowa State Fair and the Old Threshers Reunion. Jasper was proud of his perfectly mowed yard and flowers. Surviving are his wife of 75 years, Leverne; his children, Donald (Susan) Rogen of Cedar Rapids, John Rogen of Des Moines, Susan (Rick) Rissman of Cedar Rapids and Gerald (Natalie) Rogen of Corpus Christi, Texas; his sister, Eva Lou Wise of Palatine, Ill.; grandchildren, Cathy (Jason) Mahan, Barb Rogen, Jason Rissman, Shannon (Mark) Debner and Natasha Rogen; and great-grandchildren, Nichole and Hayley Mahan, Sydney and Sabryna Rissman, and Madison Debner. Jasper was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janice Rogen; granddaughter, Kristine Rogen; and grandson, Kip Rogen. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 13, 2020