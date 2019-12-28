|
JAY ALLEN "ALFRED" COON Marengo Jay lost his battle with cancer on Dec. 23, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, surrounded by his loving family. Jay had many talents. He was a union roofer for many years. He also farmed and worked at True Value. He never knew a stranger and always was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved family and enjoyed spoiling his nieces and nephews. Survivors left to cherish his memory are his mother, Patricia Serckie, and sister, Heather Tighe, both of Geneseo, Ill.; brothers, Jerry (Patrica) Coon, Arkansas, and James Coon, Iowa; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend, BB dog. He is proceeded in death by his father, Roy and brother, Jeff. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019