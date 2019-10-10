Home

Jay Curtis Gunn


1953 - 2019
Jay Curtis Gunn Obituary
JAY CURTIS GUNN Mount Vernon Jay Curtis Gunn was born Oct. 30, 1953, and passed away on Oct. 7, 2019, from an extended illness at the age of 65. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the First Presbyterian Church, 301 First St. W, Mount Vernon, followed by a luncheon. A private family burial will take place at a later time. Jay is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Beth, and his brother, John James Jr. He is survived by his wife, Nannette; his children, Holly and Jordan; his father, John James Sr.; and his sister, Julie. Born and raised in Mount Vernon, Jay was a prominent figure in the community who wanted to be remembered as a passionate and dedicated member of the community theatre and church choir, and loyal to "the very fine people [he] was blessed to call friends." Jay taught elementary music for many years in Cedar Rapids at Johnson Elementary, Kenwood and Jackson Elementary. Jay requests that memorial gifts in his honor go to either the Mount Vernon Community Theatre or the Presbyterian Choir. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
