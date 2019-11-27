Home

Services
Kramer Funeral Home
700 E Oak St
Monticello, IA 52310
(319) 465-5400
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
700 E Oak St
Monticello, IA 52310
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
SS Peter and Paul Lutheran Church
Castle Grove, IA
View Map
1951 - 2019
Jay Hanken Obituary
JAY R. HANKEN Monticello Jay R. Hanken, 67, of Monticello, passed away unexpectedly. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at SS Peter and Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Grove with burial in Prairie Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Holly Knouse will officiate. Jay was born Dec. 29, 1951, in Monticello, the son of Wesley and Nedra (Kromminga) Hanken. He graduated from Springville High School with the Class of 1970 and from Iowa State University in 1975. He married Cindy Rowen on Aug. 23, 1975, in Anamosa. They raised four children together. Jay was a self-employed contractor in the Monticello area for nearly 40 years. Dirt track racing, gardening and his grandchildren were his passions, and he was known for legendary shenanigans. He also liked a good poker game and good music. Survivors include his mother, Nedra Hanken of Monticello; children, Garett (Jenny) Hanken and Gabriel Hanken, both of Monticello, Whitney Hanken of Cedar Rapids and Kaelor Hanken of Iowa City; their mother, Cindy Hanken of Monticello; three grandchildren, Olyvia, Waylon and Rosa Hanken; siblings, W. Chris (Lin) Hanken of Maquoketa, Cynthia (John) Coy of Wintergreen, Va., Jeffrey (Sharon) Hanken of Cedar Rapids and Beth Hanken of Monticello; and a sister-in-law, Bobbi (Mark) Ball of Anamosa. He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley Hanken; two grandchildren, Anton and Brooks Hanken; parents-in-law, Robert and Rosa Rowen; a sister-in-law, Terri Vanek. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
