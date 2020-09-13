JAY L. MILLER Solon Jay L. Miller, 58, of Solon, died at his home on Sept. 8, 2020, of natural causes. His family is not planning any public services due to the COVID-19 virus. If you wish to donate to a cause near and dear to Jay and his family, please consider giving to Safe Haven of Iowa County at P.O. Box 444, Williamsburg, IA 52361, or through their website at wesavepets.com
. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com
.