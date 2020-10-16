1/1
Jaymin Allan Rathje
2003 - 2020
JAYMIN ALLAN RATHJE Cedar Rapids Jaymin Allan Rathje, 17, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away suddenly Oct. 5, 2020, from a vehicle accident. Jaymin was born April 3, 2003, to Joel "Bubba" and Andrea Rathje in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Through Elementary school he enjoyed Cub Scouts and sports. He was currently a Senior at Metro High School in Cedar Rapids. Jaymin was a hard worker. While attending school, he worked with parents in their business, Stryper Lawn and Landscape, and most recently for PR's Services. Jaymin enjoyed being outdoors and shooting his bow, duck hunting, riding his dirt bike, and fishing for anything that would bite at Lake Macbride, Palo or the Wapsi River. Jaymin was a good kid always looking to help others, he will be missed by all of those who loved him. He is survived by his father, Joel "Bubba" Rathje of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Justin, Annabelle and AllieMae Rathje of Cedar Rapids; grandparents, Ken and Jeanine Rathje of Anamosa; aunts and uncles, Brett (Stacy) Rathje of Cedar Rapids, Mike (AJ) Rathje of Anamosa and Angie (Sean) Benaka of Anamosa; and many more loving cousins, family and friends. Jaymin was preceded in death by his mother, Andrea Rathje; and grandfather, Al Novak. Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Ken and Jeanine Rathje's home, 11052 Co Rd, X20 Anamosa, Iowa. Memorial Motorcycle Ride is Sunday, Oct. 18, with details to come via families Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Ken and Jeanine Rathje's home,
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 16, 2020
I am really so sorry. For your loss. Rip you are now with your loving mother arms again. You will be missed
Tammy morgan
