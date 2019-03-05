Resources More Obituaries for Jayson Schulte Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jayson Schulte

Obituary Condolences Flowers JAYSON O. SCHULTE Norway Jayson O. Schulte, 40, of Norway, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Services are at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Norway. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery, Norway. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the church. A memorial fund has been established in Jayson's name. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com. Jayson was born May 11, 1978, in Marengo, Iowa, to Orlan and Deb Schulte. He was united in marriage to Lori Grimm on June 18, 2005. From this union three children were born, Preston Thomas, Peyton Dean and Shaylee Jane. The couple later divorced. In 2012, Jayson met the love of his life, Jennifer Schrader. They were engaged in November 2015. To this union two children were born, Hayden Rene and Quinten Orlan-James. Jayson worked at Frontier Natural Products for 16 years before becoming Mr. Mom. Jayson loved all his children so very much. They meant the world to him. He was an awesome dad and truly loved all babies. Jayson also loved farming with his dad and raising Hereford hogs, the breed his great-grandfather founded. He enjoyed going to their national sales, talking and reminiscing with great friends. Jayson always was there to lend a helping hand in the area or where ever he was needed. He was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals. Jayson always will be remembered as a loving and caring fiance, dad, son, brother and nephew, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his fiancee, Jennifer Schrader of Norway; children, Preston, Peyton, Shaylee, Hayden and Quinten Schulte, all of Norway; parents, Orlan and Deborah Schulte of Norway; sisters, Jessica (Parrish) Koele of Norway and Hannah (Benjamin) Railsback of Palo; brother, Luke Schulte of Norway; nephew, Noble Henry; nieces, Hadley Ann and Harper Bernadette Koele; in-laws, Rick and Linda Schrader of Watkins; sister-in-law, Jessica (Dustin Russell) of Huxley; and many more aunts, uncles, family and friends. Jayson was preceded in death by his brother, Eric Thomas Schulte; grandparents, Bernard and Sylvia Schulte and Thomas and Jacqueline Daily; uncles, Dale, Murl and Alvin Schulte; and nephew, Grayson J. Russell. Jayson's family would like to send a special thanks for all the compassion and care to Dr. Wood, Dr. Reed, all the fourth floor staff at Mercy Medical Center and to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries