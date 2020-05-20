Home

J.C. ENGEL Maquoketa J.C. Engel, 85, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Maquoketa Care Center. A public graveside service and burial celebrating J.C.'s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the cemetery. A public visitation will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Because of COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be followed with only 10 people allowed in the funeral home at any time. Those left to honor J.C.'s memory are his three sons, Dean (Jenny) Engel of Delmar, Lynn (Christine) Engel of Marion and Neal Engel of Maquoketa; and five grandchildren, Megan, Beth, Lex, Lexi and Lily. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene, on Aug. 19, 2013. Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of condolence or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.carsonandson.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020
