JC PETRAK Marion JC Petrak, 86, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his home. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at First Presbyterian Church of Marion. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. JC was born April 20, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Milo and Ruth (Elkin) Petrak. He graduated from Marion High School in 1951. JC married Christine Miersen on Oct. 27, 1951, at First Christian Church in Marion. He was the owner of 12th Street Repair, and JC Towing and Truck Builders in Marion, before retiring in 2017. JC loved to buy classic cars and fix them up. JC was a good friend to many and was always there for those who needed help. He loved spending time with his family and cherished his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife, Christine Petrak; daughters, Mary (Skeets) Lawless and Julie (Larry) Waller, all of Cumming, Ga.; sons, Jim (Chris) Petrak of Center Point and Michael (Tracy) Petrak of Cedar Rapids; sisters, Beverly Trimble and Barbara (Jerry) Schierholz, all of Marion; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Ruth Petrak; and brother-in-law, Jerry Trimble. Memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospice or First Presbyterian Church of Marion. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tracy Petrak, Carly Roskop and Beth Schaefer for their helpful care. Published in The Gazette on June 3, 2019