JEAN A. KLUESNER Dyersville Jean A. Kluesner, 69, of Dyersville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City as a result of an auto accident. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. The Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate. Jean was born June 25, 1950, in Holy Cross, the daughter of Bernard F. and Dorothy (Engling) Kluesner. She graduated from Leo High School and went on to Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque. She earned her BSN from the University of Dubuque and earned her master's degree in nursing from the University of Iowa. Jean established herself an expert in wound care, holding positions in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Madison. She had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews, often bestowing them with Christmas presents, taking them fishing, baking or simply having them for sleepovers. Survivors include her siblings, Al (Jeanne) Kluesner of Dubuque, Peter (Karen) Kluesner of New Vienna, Duane (Mae) Kluesner of Holy Cross, Chuck (Donna) Kluesner of Peosta and Sherrie (Ron) Hogan of Dyersville; stepsiblings, Judy (John) Vonderhaar of New Vienna, Tom (Ruth) Lucas of Dyersville, Connie (Leon) Jaeger of Dubuque, Mark (Jen Stansberry) Lucas of Coralville, John (Bev) Lucas of Sherrill, Carrie (Mike) Schmitt of Rickardsville, Joe (Michele) Lucas of Lake St. Louis, Mo., and Dan Lucas of Minneapolis, Minn.; aunts and uncles, Elmer and Marilyn Engling and Babe Kluesner, all of Dubuque; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Lawrence Lucas; sister-in-law, Cathy Kluesner; grandparents, Peter and Katherine Kluesner and Michael and Veronica Engling; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019