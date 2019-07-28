Home

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Vinton, IA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Vinton, IA
View Map
Jean Alice Milroy Herger

Jean Alice Milroy Herger Obituary
JEAN ALICE MILROY HERGER Vinton Jean Alice Milroy Herger passed peacefully from this earth on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was just a few weeks shy of celebrating her 94th birthday. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton with the Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday, Aug. 3. Private family inurnment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Mike Herger of Redding, Calif., Paul Herger and wife Becky, of Vinton and Cathie Beatty and husband Chad, of Vinton; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Jean and her family. The full obituary may be read and condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 28, 2019
