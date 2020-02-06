|
JEAN ANN DATERS Iowa City Jean Ann Daters of Iowa City passed away at the age of 91 on Feb. 4, 2020. Jean's family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Newman Catholic Student Center, 104 E. Jefferson St., Iowa City, with services celebrating her life following the visitation at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Newman Singers at the Newman Student Center on the campus of the University of Iowa. Jean was born Aug. 9, 1928, in State Center, Iowa, the youngest of the four children of Lela Petteys Riemenschneider and Louie Riemenschneider. She attended State Center High School and received her B.A. in education with a minor in music from the University of Northern Iowa. Jean married Everill "Ev" Daters on Aug. 22, 1949, in State Center. Together, they raised four children and moved to Iowa City in 1958. In their marriage, they were inseparable and devoted to each other. Jean spent 28 years teaching kindergarten and first grade. She prided herself in teaching her students to read and decorating her classroom with her special touch. After retirement, Jean and Ev were thankful for the time they were able to spend with their children and grandchildren. Jean also enjoyed being with her Twain teacher friends from Mark Twain, the golf ladies at Elks and her dear friend Donna. Those who knew Jean will remember her thoughtfulness, generous spirit and fun-loving personality. Jean is survived by her four children; and 14 grandchildren: Tim Daters (Gretchen) of Little Rock, Ark., and his children, Andy (Callie), Adam (Valerie) and Elizabeth (Jeff); Toni Cilek (Bart Gibney) of Iowa City, and her children, Emmy, Kate (Adam), Jake (Dina) and Laura; Kim Daters (Julie) of Sonora, Calif., and their children, KC, Michael and Ben; Kay Noser (Brett) of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and their children, Troy, Kyle (Rachel), Claire and Grant; and nine great-grandchildren: James, Gracie, Hayden, Carson, Addison, Lucas, Liam, Evan and Noah. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Everill; brothers, Wayne and Don Earl Riemenschneider; sister, Floy Steffensen; grandson, Luke Daters Cilek; and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Kroetz Daters. A special thank-you from the family to her friends at Superior Care for their loving companionship, the staff and residents at Keystone for providing her a comfortable home and Dr. Gwen Beck for her personal care and attention. Heaven has welcomed a special lady. We all loved her, but are giving her back to Grandpa Ev. GEGJ forever! Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020