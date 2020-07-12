JEAN BLAIR Lakewood, Colo. With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Jean Blair on June 17, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospital (Lakewood, Colo.) after a short illness. A memorial is not being planned at this time out of consideration of COVID-19, but please celebrate Jean's life in ways that are meaningful to you. Jean's obituary, with an opportunity for comments and the sharing of stories will be posted in the next few days on allstatescremation.com
. Please feel free to share this information. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve Jean's passing and bless her as she moves into her greater yet to be.