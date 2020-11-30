JEAN BRADLEY Cedar Rapids Jean Bradley, 66, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Holly Grove, Ark., passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Services: from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation. Burial will be in Murdoch-Linwood Cemetery. She was born in Helena, Ark., June 22, 1954. She moved to Cedar Rapids in 1990, and worked at Roush and later retired from Whirlpool. She is survived by children, ToShanna Rose, Dawn Starr, Courtney Bradley and Kevin Bradley; brother, James Starr; and sisters, Addie Abram and Ida Ruth Burress. She was preceded in death by See and Ruth Starr.



