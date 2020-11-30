1/1
Jean Bradley
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEAN BRADLEY Cedar Rapids Jean Bradley, 66, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Holly Grove, Ark., passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Services: from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation. Burial will be in Murdoch-Linwood Cemetery. She was born in Helena, Ark., June 22, 1954. She moved to Cedar Rapids in 1990, and worked at Roush and later retired from Whirlpool. She is survived by children, ToShanna Rose, Dawn Starr, Courtney Bradley and Kevin Bradley; brother, James Starr; and sisters, Addie Abram and Ida Ruth Burress. She was preceded in death by See and Ruth Starr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 30, 2020
I will never forget you! I love and miss you Auntie!
Laura Starr-Phillips
Family
November 30, 2020
Auntie, I will miss you. You had been on my mind. Thank you for all of your help. The last time we talked my last words to you was I love you. Our hearts are hurting . Take your rest. We love you.


Your niece JOANN.


Joann Clayton
Family
November 30, 2020
Sending you prayers and love for the facing of this hour may God keep his arms around you as you go thru this trying time. God will take care of you. Love from your Barner family in Ohio
Vanessa J
Family
November 30, 2020
Rest In Heaven My Cousin, My Friend... See you later...
Brenda Barner Williams
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved