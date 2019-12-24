|
JEAN CARLEY Marion Jean Carley, 89, formerly of Central City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Winslow House Care Center in Marion. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Jean was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Springville, Iowa, the daughter of Marshall and Ruth (Wilcox) Johnson. She graduated from Central City High School. On June 9, 1949, in Central City, she was united in marriage to Jack Carley. He passed away Jan. 6, 2019. Jean was employed as a teacher's aide at the Central City Community School District for many years. While her children were growing up, she was a den mother for Cub Scouts, a Camp Fire Girls leader and later a cheerleading sponsor. Jean also volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital for many years. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Central City. Jean was an excellent cook and an avid reader. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and loving remembered by her son, Patrick Carley of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Julie (Jim Alberts) Carley of Cedar Rapids; granddaughter, Katherine (Scott) Williams of Chicago; three great-grandchildren, Lydia, Emmett and Jack; a brother, John (Linda) Johnson of Walker, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by parents; husband, Jack; two brothers, Bill and Dick; and two sisters, Marsha and Millie.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019