Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Carley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Carley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Carley Obituary
JEAN CARLEY Marion Jean Carley, 89, formerly of Central City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Winslow House Care Center in Marion. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Jean was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Springville, Iowa, the daughter of Marshall and Ruth (Wilcox) Johnson. She graduated from Central City High School. On June 9, 1949, in Central City, she was united in marriage to Jack Carley. He passed away Jan. 6, 2019. Jean was employed as a teacher's aide at the Central City Community School District for many years. While her children were growing up, she was a den mother for Cub Scouts, a Camp Fire Girls leader and later a cheerleading sponsor. Jean also volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital for many years. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Central City. Jean was an excellent cook and an avid reader. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and loving remembered by her son, Patrick Carley of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Julie (Jim Alberts) Carley of Cedar Rapids; granddaughter, Katherine (Scott) Williams of Chicago; three great-grandchildren, Lydia, Emmett and Jack; a brother, John (Linda) Johnson of Walker, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by parents; husband, Jack; two brothers, Bill and Dick; and two sisters, Marsha and Millie. Please share a memory of Jean at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -